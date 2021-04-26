BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

3M stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $200.20. 40,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.