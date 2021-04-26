BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,458 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

