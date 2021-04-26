BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,348 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.70. 49,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,147. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

