BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $335.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.32 and its 200-day moving average is $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.71.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

