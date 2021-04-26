BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,273 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.26. 7,098,221 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

