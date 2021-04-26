BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,273 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.26. 7,098,221 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.