BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

SYK stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.33. 21,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average is $235.94. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

