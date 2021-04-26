BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,704 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $419.05. The company had a trading volume of 166,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $419.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.