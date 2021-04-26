BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 67,467 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,467 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Kimball Electronics worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 430.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

