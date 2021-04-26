BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,391 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.49. 296,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,549,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

