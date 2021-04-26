BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $45.09. 18,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.