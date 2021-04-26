Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSM opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

