BlackCoin Market Cap Reaches $4.78 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $2.19 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00027267 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,623,924 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

