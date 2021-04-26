Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$369,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $35,049 and have sold 7,800 shares valued at $64,680.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

