BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $51,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $819.99. 4,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,512. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $757.12 and a 200 day moving average of $708.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

