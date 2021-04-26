BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 311,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period.

MYN stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

