Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.