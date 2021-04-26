Blakecoin (BLC) Hits One Day Volume of $61.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $46,415.26 and approximately $61.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,284.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.40 or 0.04658777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.13 or 0.00454403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $826.84 or 0.01551749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00698292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00497400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.00416880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

