Blank Wallet Achieves Market Cap of $39.40 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $39.40 million and $3.18 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00282758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.01004874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00708475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.08 or 1.00225056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

