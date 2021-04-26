BLAST 1-Day Volume Tops $813.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $77,118.60 and approximately $813.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006528 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,783,672 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

