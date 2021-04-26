Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $28,306.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $791,220.40 and approximately $28,306.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00065167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00742685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.82 or 0.07775559 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

