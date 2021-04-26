Blockpass (PASS) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Blockpass has a market cap of $939,226.95 and approximately $7,018.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

