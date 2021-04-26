BLOCKv (VEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $624,073.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $19.82 million and $624,073.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00737236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00094134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.57 or 0.07359304 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

