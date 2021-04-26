Blockzero Labs Hits 24-Hour Volume of $391,019.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $391,019.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00747717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00093826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.11 or 0.07375547 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

