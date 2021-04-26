Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.06% from the stock’s current price.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. 39,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,903. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

