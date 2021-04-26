BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE ZAG traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.72. 109,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,858. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$17.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.33.

