BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE ZDV opened at C$18.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.66. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of C$12.69 and a 12 month high of C$18.20.

