BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

IRT stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,227,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

