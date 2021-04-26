BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.
IRT stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,227,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.