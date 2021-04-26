BMO Capital Markets Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $225.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

NYSE:CSL opened at $190.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $191.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

