BMO Capital Markets Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $175.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.21.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $159.59. 1,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,216. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 62.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 51,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.