BMO Capital Markets Raises Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $30.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

MAT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.17. 99,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,471. Mattel has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,119.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

