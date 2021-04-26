BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on COG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

COG stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $0. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

