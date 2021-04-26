BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Glatfelter stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $711.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

