BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock opened at C$33.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.69. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a one year low of C$20.57 and a one year high of C$33.99.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.