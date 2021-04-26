BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Stake Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

DMB opened at $14.79 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $15.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.