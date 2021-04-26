Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.25

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYPLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

