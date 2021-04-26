Boenning Scattergood Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

