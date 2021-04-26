Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $23,053,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

