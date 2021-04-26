Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67,610 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $206.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $103.86 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.