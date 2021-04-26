Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Eaton by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $142.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.