Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,322,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of LLY opened at $188.72 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

