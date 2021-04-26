Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.