Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $159.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.