Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,235.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $46.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

