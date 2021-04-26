Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,938 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $97.64 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.