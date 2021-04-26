Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 5,913 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

