Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 898 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

