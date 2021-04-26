Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $226.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

