Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,313.71 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,325.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,886.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

