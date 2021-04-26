Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 3,013 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

