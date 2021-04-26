Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Caterpillar by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $231.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average of $193.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

